Hyderabad: Oracle promises to protect people

Secunderabad: The popular oracle of Ujjaini Mahankali temple Swarnalatha on Monday claimed that she would take steps to avoid any problem to people of the State. She gave her predictions on the second day of the two-day Bonalu festival.

She responded to questions raised by the temple priests about the well being of people amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The priests told her that they could not hold prayers properly in the temple in the last one year. The oracle said that people of the State capital worshipped her despite corna virus problems. She forecast that people of the State would face problems due to rain this year, but she would come to their rescue.

Swarnalatha stated that she would ensure that people had no problems this year.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others took part in the event. Thousands of devotees visited the shrine and offered 'bonam' to the deity.