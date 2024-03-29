Hyderabad: Order CBI probe into phone tapping scandal, Dr Laxman urges Revanth

Hyderabad : BJP OBC Morcha national president and MP Dr K Laxman on Thursday demanded State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to order a CBI probe into the phone tapping scandal in Telangana.

Addressing media here on Thursday, he said that police involved in the scandal were reportedly claiming that they were tapping phones of leaders of the opposition parties, businessmen and several others following the directions of the political bosses.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao claims that one or two incidents of phone tapping might have happened. Phone tapping is one among several scandals steered by the BRS leaders. Feeling insecure KTR talked without rythm and reason that the probe might unearth the corruption of the BRS. How could police form into a syndicate and resort to phone tapping without the involvement of the government. People of the state are scoffing at the BRS for its role in the phone-tapping scandal, he added.

He alleged that the State government has run the operation of phone tapping without the approval of the Centre to keep a tab on the phones of the opposition leaders during by-elections. "The ruling Congress leaders claiming former chief minister K ChandrashekarRao was behind the phone tapping scandal. The probe should be handed over to the CBI if the truth has come out," he said. Demanding whether his phone was also tapped be probed, Dr Laxman demanded CM Revanth Reddy order a CBI inquiry to prove his sincerity to bring those responsible to account.

The corruption allegations on the Medigadda project are sent into cold storage, and there is no sign of taking action against the irregularities in the Dharani portal.



"What had happened to the inquiries into drugs and Miyapur land scam are not known and the phone tapping scandal is the latest in the long list of scandals and corruption that took place during the BRS regime." CM Revanth vowed to unearth the corruption and irregularities of the BRS government. But, not acting tough but bringing the issues makes it doubtful whether the Congress is using them to divert people's attention from its failure to implement its electoral promise of six guarantees, he asked.

