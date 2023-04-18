Hyderabad: Osmania University communication course for school students from May 1

Hyderabad: As an initiative to improve communication skills among school students, Osmania University will conduct a certificate course from May 1.

According to an OU official, a certificate course will be conducted in English communication skills for students of classes 8,9 and 10 during the summer holidays at the Centre for English Language Training (CELT), University College Engineering, from 7.30 to 9 am. The course will educate students on soft skills and various aspects of personality development.

Interested students can register on OU website before April 27.