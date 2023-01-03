Hyderabad: Osmania University decked up for Global Alumni Meet-2023

Hyderabad: To commemorate the two-day Global Alumni Meet-2023 (GAM-2023) of Osmania University on January 3 and 4, a series of events have been held at the university's campus.

Following a marathon and the inauguration of an archaeological lab for the past two days, a massive cleaning programme was organised by the university's NSS Cell on Monday.

More than 500 students of the university's affiliated college's NSS units from the twin cities volunteered in a 'swachh drive' in the OU campus. Arts College and Tagore auditorium where the main GAM-2023 event will be taking place were bedecked with electric lights on Monday.

Marking the occasion, a Vice-Chancellor's award ceremony will be held on January 3. Meanwhile, OU Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder called upon the teaching and non-teaching staff to work hard, in order to improve the standing of the university.

Addressing the teaching and non-teaching staff on the occasion of the New Year, on Monday, ahead of the GAM-2023, he said that the university is charting out a new course after the havoc wreaked by Covid-19 to rejuvenate its image and that every member of the university community should put in their hard work for the same.

Appreciating the contribution of the teaching and non-teaching staff, he said that the university is aiming to bring in new administrative reforms in 2023. As a part of the same, it was decided to provide all benefits to the retiring teaching and non-teaching staff on the day of their retirement. Further, the university has also finalised a calendar for the promotions of the non-teaching staff in line with that of the teaching staff and rules for the same will be laid soon.

Deviating from the earlier tradition, this time, the New Year cake is cut by attenders and supporting staff so as to recognise their importance.

OU registrar Prof Lakshminarayana and OSD Prof Banoth Redya Naik extended greetings to the teaching and non-teaching staff and the registrar said that the university will be taking up the process of announcing awards to the non-teaching staff similar to the one implemented for the teaching staff. University Grants Commission Dean Prof G Mallesham said that issues like Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and teaching and non-teaching staff's long-standing issues would be resolved in the New Year under the leadership of the VC.