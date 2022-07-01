Hyderabad: Over 300 EV charging stations set to dot city

Hyderabad: In a big push for the usage of electric vehicles and for the convenience of electric vehicle users in the Greater Hyderabad limits, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set a target of installing 230 charging stations in the GHMC limits and another 100 in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

On a trial basis, 14 EV charging stations will be set up. This initiative is being taken as a part of the police by Central and State governments to cut down emissions of carbon and encourage the use of electric vehicles.

The increase in number of vehicles and traffic day by day, is leading to an increase in pollution levels. The State government is aiming to bring all types of electric vehicles like two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers in more numbers to curb pollution. The government is also encouraging the electric vehicle manufacturers to set up their units in Telangana.

As a nodal agency for the State the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd, (TS REDCO) entered into an agreement with GHMC to set up electric vehicle charging stations at various locations in the city. The electric vehicle charging stations would be installed, as per the survey reports and recommended locations where vehicular traffic is heavy, said an official.

The GHMC has submitted 230 locations and HMDA has submitted 100 locations to TS REDCO for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. Each station will have high-speed charging with DC -001(15KW) capacity and low charging with C (122-150 KW) capacity facilities. These charging stations will be set up according to the feasibility of locations.

A TSREDCO official said that the Corporation has decided to set up 14 charging station centres on an experimental basis so as to check the revenue generated from it.

After setting up all charging stations, TS REDCO will pay Rs 1 per unit to GHMC.

The 14 experimental charging stations will be located at:

v Indira Park (Landmark: Parking Place)

v K.B.R. Park Gate 1 (Gate 1 Parking)

v K.B.R. Park Gate 3 (Gate 3 Parking)

v L.B.R. Park Gate 6 (Gate 6 Parking NTR Cancer Hospital)

v Tank Bund (Near Kandukoori Veeresha Lingam Statue)

v Basheerbagh Road (Oathris Restaurant Opposite)

v Gun Foundry (Mah Boobia Girls Junior College)

v Municipal Parking Abids (GPO)

v Nanakram Guda (GHMC Sports Complex)

v Mahaveera Harinavasthali National Park (Ananya Resort)

v Shilpa Ramam 2 Nagole Bridge (Metro Office)

v Uppal (Metro Station Parking)

v Owaisi Hospital (Inner Ring Road Santoshnagar)

14. Taj Three Star Hotel (S.D. Road)