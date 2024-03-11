Hyderabad: Over 60 volunteers wield broom to clean streets

Hyderabad: In a bid to clean the streets and foster environmental awareness among the locals, over 60 individuals, clad in gloves and masks, gathered at the stretch of RK Puram to Trimulgherry on Sunday and organised a cleanliness drive named Fenko MaTt.

In a bid to clean the streets and foster environmental awareness among the locals, over 60 individuals, clad in gloves and masks, gathered at the stretch of RK Puram to Trimulgherry on Sunday and organised a cleanliness drive named Fenko MaTt.

They collected trash in about 70 biodegradable bags that decomposed within just 180 days.

Said Manoganya Reddy, a member of Fenko MaTt, “It has become more often to witness the lush green and beautiful stretches are dotted with trash which is defeating the very purpose of their existence. Such green areas are very convenient for garbage dumping, as well as not stopping dumping nor getting it cleaned. The reason behind this is that everyone can hide behind everyone else by blaming each other without having to be accountable. One such green stretch is between R K Puram-Trimulgherry, that has been dumped with trash.

Tired of bearing this garbage stretch every day we have decided to clean this area ourselves, at least for this time". "Through this initiative, we aim to not only draw attention of the concerned officials but also make the locals aware not to litter trash in open plots. In the coming days we plan to organise many cleanliness drives across the city which will help improve the environment and find methods to sustain it’, pointed out the volunteers.

Several voluntary groups, including Relief Riders, Hyderabad Cycling Revolution, Happy Hyderabad, A Waste Project, The Pink Circle Foundation, ECIL Cyclist came forward to support the common cause. Later with the help of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) sanitation staff transferred the accumulated garbage to its destination.