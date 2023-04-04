Hyderabad: Paper leak sparks protest by students organisations

Hyderabad: High tension prevailed at the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State on Monday as various student organisations staged a protest against the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, the first language paper leak. They demanded the suspension of concerned officials of the education department and a thorough inquiry into the paper leak incident to prevent any loss to students.

Venkat Balmoor, a student agitator, questioned the state government and demanded that the concerned officials be immediately suspended. He also raised concerns about how the invigilator carried a cell phone, which allowed the paper to be leaked. The Students Federation of India's Secretary, T. Nagaraju, stated that the Telugu exam paper for Class X was released in Vikarabad district's Tandur, and it appeared on WhatsApp within an hour after the exam began, potentially affecting lakhs of students. He demanded that immediate action be taken to avoid any loss to students.

A member of a student association questioned the government's decision to suspend only four officials and demanded that stern norms be implemented for conducting exams. According to officials of BSE, around 30 NSUI activists stormed the SSC Board at Chapel Road Nampally holding flags and attempted to enter into the office but were not allowed inside. Around 20 student activists were taken into custody.