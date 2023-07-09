Hyderabad: Parupalli Kashyap’s father joins Shiv Sena

Hyderabad: Uday Shankar, father of Indian badminton player Parupalli Kashyap joined the Shiv Sena Party on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena (Shinde Group) State president Sinkaru Shivaji had appealed to Uday Shankar to join the party. Uday Shankar is the uncle of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Uday Shankar said that he joined the Shiv Sena party to serve the people. Sinkaru Shivaji said that his aim was to make the Shiv Sena party a strong force in Telangana State.

He said that he would fight against the hardships of the people. He expressed concern that the problems in the State are increasing day by day. He expressed concern that the entire State government is destroying the education system. State leaders of Yuva Sena include Jampula Sai, Muni Kumar, Maruti Vishnu, Rahul and others were also present.