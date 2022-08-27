Hyderabad: Peace prevails in Old City amid tight security

Hyderabad: Following the now suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh detention under PD (Preventive Detention) Act and after four days of tense situation, peace finally prevailed in the Old city of Hyderabad. However, as a precautionary measure, shops and commercial establishments continued to shut down at night by 10 pm.



On Friday, tight security arrangements were made by City police in parts of Hyderabad with the possibility of more protests after prayers against Raja Singh over his derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammed. After Raja Singh was arrested on Thursday and sent to jail, the community and religious leaders also appealed to the members of the community not to protest and gathered near Mecca Masjid.

Muslims, especially youth have been urged to pray at nearby local mosques and not to come to Mecca Masjid, but with not taking any chances, tight security arrangements were made by the police. A large police force was stationed near the Charminar and Mecca Masjid as over 5,000 people attended Friday prayers at the Mecca Masjid.

However, the Friday prayers concluded peacefully in parts of Old city, particularly at the historic Mecca Masjid. Hundreds of policemen including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in communally sensitive areas of Old city in wake of protests during the last four days over Raja Singh's comments in a video which is now private.

The police were keeping a tight vigil around the Mecca Masjid and other major mosques as a precaution to stop any protest after the prayers. Barricades were erected around Charminar monument and restrictions were imposed to prevent any untoward incident. City police commissioner, C V Anand along with other senior officers visited and monitored the Old city after Friday prayers and assured the people of initiating stringent action against anyone breaking the law and trying to disturb peace.

He said, "You have all seen how the police have acted in the recent case. Have faith in us, we assure you that strict action will be initiated against anyone who hurts the religious sentiments of others," he added. Meanwhile, after the PD Act was invoked against MLA and supporters protested against the State government on Thursday, there is an attention of more policemen particularly in Raja Singh's Goshamahal constituency. According to police, supporters of Raja Singh might stage a massive protest, similar to the way it had witnessed in the Old city. Additional security measures are taken up at Tappachabutra, Habeeb Nagar, Kulsumpura, Mangalhat, Goshamahal, Begum Bazar, Jummerat Bazar and other sensitive areas.

Following the arrest, on Thursday, the city which was tense since Monday with the release of the video by the MLA, now the sensitive areas of Old city remained peaceful. However, shops in Old City were closed as a precautionary measure. Police patrolling also took place in the sensitive areas.

Curfew-like

situation at night

A curfew-like situation is being witnessed at night in various parts of the city, which is said to be continued. To ensure any untoward incident, city police un-officially decided to shut the shops by 8 pm across Old city. All the shops and commercial establishments including the fuel stations are now to shut after 10 pm with a grace time of two hours. With the commercial establishments and markets being closed down early, the traders, especially the daily wage earners have been affected the most for the past three days. They said they were unable to earn for their livelihood.