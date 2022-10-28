Hyderabad: Pensioners asked to submit annual verification certificates

Hyderabad: The Treasuries and Accounts department has asked all the State government service pensioners/family pensioners and other government pensioners who are receiving pension through pension payment offices in Twin Cities, to submit their annual verification certificate from November 1 to March 31, 2023.

The pensioners would have to apply duly affixing recent passport size photograph attested by concerned bank official/gazetted officer of Telangana State (duly mentioning employee ID by post or in person and also submit through the various mediums.

The department has asked the pensioners to use T-App Folio Mobile Application, which can be downloaded through Playstore (Android) or App store (Apple), At Mee-Seva by biometric method using Aadhar number and through Jeevan Praman. The department said that preference would be given to T-App folio while submitting the life certificate.