Hyderabad: PIL having personal motive disposed off

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Friday heard a public interest litigation filed by P Suresh Goud, seeking to direct the State authorities to conduct a detailed inquiry into Bhoodan land grabbing that was allegedly carried out by respondents, Narne Gokul and five others, at Rangapuram village in Bibinagar mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district, and to prevent the land grabbing.

Chief Justice Hima Kohli queried with the petitioner's counsel, Rapolu Bhasker, as to what was the public element in it and what was the petitioner's locus standi.

The petitioner's counsel informed the court that the petitioner was a victim and the respondents have occupied public, private, Inam and assigned lands.

Chief Justice pointed out that if the petitioner was a victim, then it was not a public interest litigation. "The moment there is a personal interest, the element of PIL goes. It becomes personal interest litigation not public. Why should the court entertain such an ominous petition? How can you file an affidavit saying that you have no personal interest when you are a victim," the CJ pointed out.

Further, the court aggrieved with the petition pointed out that, "how did you file such an affidavit contrary to your own submission. Your affidavit is itself contrary to the record. It amounts to perjury. Why should the court entertain this petition at your behest? You expect the court to conduct at your instance. Why should the court not dismiss this petition? the Chief Justice asked.

The court, while leaving it to the aggrieved parties to seek appropriate legal recourse, disposed of the petition.