Hyderabad: PIL in High Court for direction to govt to establish rehab centres for mentally ill patients

Hyderabad : The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N V Shravan Kumar, on Friday directed the Principal Secretary (Disabled Welfare) Health department, to file a counter affidavit, furnishing information on total number of destitute persons who have been identified district wise; ratio of psychiatrists to paramedical staff; facilities offered to patients in every district by October 19.

The CJ bench, while directing the State to file an affidavit with details cited, directed the petitioner to give suggestions in the form of a note as well, which can be included in the order for implementation. The State counsel informed the court that 31,844 mentally ill and destitute patients across the State have been identified.

More than 2,023 patients have been discharged after extending medical aid; 27 mentally ill patients died due to old-age related ailments. The counsel said a 225-bed hospital has come up in the State, which extends medical aid to all mentally ill patients, apart from providing them accommodation.

All the 27 medical colleges in the State have facility to extend medical aid to the mentally ill patients. The government is taking all steps to implement the Mental Health Care Act, 2017 in the State. It has taken the initiative to establish rehabilitation centres for the mentally ill destitutes across the State.

CJ Aradhe queried the counsel on the facilities extended to the mentally ill patients who have recovered, but cannot live with their families. He informed the court that the facility of half way homes, provided under Section 2 (c ) of the Act, have also been created in the State for their benefit. The bench was adjudicating the PIL filed by Integrated New Life Society for Education and Development (INSED), represented by its founder-president M Manohar, seeking a direction to the government to implement the Act and establish a rehabilitation centre for mentally ill in all districts. Hearing in the case was adjourned to October 19.