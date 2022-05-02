Hyderabad: Playgrounds in Old City cry for maintenance

Hyderabad: With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) summer coaching camp -2022 kicked off recently, apart from major playgrounds and stadiums, several other GHMC playgrounds are in neglected state, specially in the Old City. Children and sports associations have demand the civic body to properly maintain playgrounds.

The summer camps have not been held for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic. This year the GHMC aims to train children between the age group of 6 and 16 in sports. However, apart from summer coaching camps, several associations also gave sports coaching, including cricket, football, tennis. Also, children play in colony playgrounds.

A majority of playgrounds in the Old City are in a neglected state. In most grounds debris is found dumped. Complaints by children as well as associations, fall on deaf ears of the officials concerned.

"In Moghalpura sports complex, where the Charminar circle office is located, a heap of debris is found dumped. After several complaints nothing has been done," said Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president, TDP Minority Cell.

"I also raised the issue on social media, tagging higher officials. The debris was removed. The very next day debris was dumped. This has to be stopped; the civic body must take a serious note and impose fine on those dumping debris," added Ahmed.

Likewise, there are several such playgrounds in the Old City which are in poor condition. In Santoshnagar the playground is being utilised for parking vehicles. In Rein Bazar it has turned into a garbage dump. In Falaknuma the ground is full of garbage.

Imran, a former hockey player, who turned up for Coronation Club says, "the government talks of creating sportspersons and started GHMC summer camps. Apart from these camps, children practice in playgrounds. The playgrounds are neglected. Before speaking about state-of-the-art stadiums and equipment it is necessary to make sports a habit; that can happen only if we make our playgrounds play worthy."

Rahul of Moghalpura said there are two grounds in the area, but one is full of garbage; other one has debris. The citizens of the Old City have no other option but to play on main roads which result in accidents.