Hyderabad: Plea to stop illegal construction on agri lands

Hyderabad: The Bench on Monday issued notices to the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, District Collector, Vikarabad, Commissioner, Tandur Municipal Council, Sub Registrar, Tandur directing them to respond to the notices within four weeks by duly furnishing the reasons for not restraining the private educational trust, which was going ahead with the construction work on agricultural lands at Tandur in utter violation of revenue rules.

The Bench also issued notice to Ramesh, Managing Director, M/s. Vidya Vikas Samithi Trust, Tandur, who is alleged to have been going ahead with the construction on the agricultural lands.

The petitioner's counsel informed the court that the said Trust was going ahead with the constructions on 33 acres of agricultural land without the conversion of land from agriculture to non-agriculture in Tandur municipality and sought a direction to the District Collector, Vikarabad and the Commissioner, Tandur Municipality to raze the illegal constructions. The matter to be heard after summer vacation.