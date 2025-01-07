Hyderabad: Police arrest two for stealing vehicle batteries

Hyderabad: The Begumpet Police apprehended two persons who were involved in stealing the batteries from heavy vehicles. Police recovered three batteries of Amaron of 12 volts worth Rs 1.5 lakh from their possession.

Police arrested Mohammed Sohail Pasha (20) and Syed Ibad Syed Tabrez (19), both residents of Musheerabad.

According to police, they received a complaint on January 4 stating that in the intervening night of December 30 to 31 2024, some persons had committed theft of three batteries from the DCMs at Old Patigadda Begumpet. Police arrested the accused persons near Rasoolpura X Roads.

Police said that the offender used to recce the vehicle parking places, which are unguarded and isolated. On December 30 to 31, the accused, Sohail, with the assistance of Ibad, proceeded to Patigadda on a stolen bike that was without a number plate, where they committed the theft of batteries from the parked vehicle and fled.

The prime accused had confessed to the commission of the theft of two two-wheelers, one from Begumpet and another from Marredpally, with the assistance of a minor. The prime accused, Sohail, was previously arrested for two-wheeler theft in the limits of the Tukaramgate police station.