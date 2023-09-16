Hyderabad: Police beefed up security at Taj Krishna amid CWC meeting

The police have set up heavy security measures for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meetings taking place at Hotel Taj Krishna in the Hyderabad city. The City police is personally overseeing the security operations, and several police personnel have been assigned to these duties since Friday evening. The police have taken control of Taj Krishna Hotel, the surrounding areas, and the roads leading to the venue. Additional forces have been deployed at Shamshabad Airport and around Taj Krishna due to the arrival of celebrities.



The departments, including law and order, city security, traffic, and task force police, are collaborating to ensure security. The police have collected lists of individuals staying at the hotel and are analysing them. Thorough checks are being conducted for all individuals traveling to and from the area. Following the chaos at Shamshabad airport on Friday, security has been strengthened and only authorised personnel are being allowed to enter Taj Krishna and its surroundings.



Nuclear bomb disposal teams and sniffer dogs will conduct regular checks three to four times a day. Two additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), four Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), nine inspectors, 25 sub-inspectors, 13 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASILs), 110 constables, and four platoons of armed forces are on duty in three shifts, overseen by two DCP-level officers. Measures have been taken to ensure an adequate number of women officers and staff are present.



The city is eagerly welcoming the leaders attending the Congress Working Committee meetings. The party leadership has adorned the roads leading to Taj Krishna Hotel, the venue for the meetings, with large cutouts, flags, and flexi. Prominent leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Kharge will be in attendance at the meetings held on Saturday and Sunday at Hotel Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills. There is a renewed enthusiasm among party members as these influential figures arrive in the city.



Additionally, the suburbs of the city are gearing up for the Vijayabheri meeting held in Tukkuguda. The party is making significant efforts to mobilise people from Hyderabad, Medchal, and Rangareddy districts for the Greater Vijayabheri public meeting.