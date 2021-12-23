Hyderabad police books 5,646 cases in 2021

Hyderabad: Cybercrime is the crime of future as crime rate keeps increasing with every passing day, month and year. It was proved again as the Hyderabad city police presented its report card of the year-- cybercrime increased tremendously in 2021 as they booked 5,646 cases, compared with 1,379 cases last year. Additional Commissioner of Police (crimes) Shikha Goel, said, "As we all are aware that the cybercrime has been on the rise due to our dependence on technology.

There is no denying the fact that the cybercrime is increasing with every passing day. However, in order to facilitate victims of cybercrime, we have taken multiple measures. Top measure is that we have trained SHOs of every police station to handle cybercrime-related issues. Technically, it means that if any citizen is a victim of cybercrime, the person can walk into his/her PS and file a case of cybercrime as it is no more needed for anyone to come to CCS for filing of cybercrime cases." She added, "A majority of cyber frauds are related to Unified Payment Interface (UPI) scams where fraudsters mostly ask victims to scan QR code to receive payments and cheat them into transferring money.

Almost 45 per cent of cybercrime cases pertain to the UPI scams followed by 15 per cent cent OTP frauds, fake customer care, investment fraud and other cybercrimes." Goel added, "Since the pandemic, senior citizens are avoiding going out and instead trying to use online portals and e-wallets for payments from houses. The younger ones in houses are encouraging senior citizens to use smart phones, but I urge them to teach seniors from their families on the pros and cons of using multiple payment apps on their phones. The senior citizens are not familiar with the safety guidelines and end up falling victims to frauds."