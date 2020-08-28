Hyderabad: Police complaint filed against news channel editor

Hyderabad: A social activist, S Q Masood on Thursday filed a police complaint at the CCS against the editor of Sudarshan channel alleging that the editor is indulging in acrimonious tactics of dividing the society and by targeting the minority community for their selection in UPSC.



The activist noted, "The complaint has been filed after its Editor-in-Chief and CMD Suresh Chavdhanke's promo for a show appeared on his personal Twitter handle."

He further alleged, "The Channel has released provocative content in the form of a programme. The editor can be seen in the promo released by the channel wherein he is using the term 'Maha abhiyaan on Naukershahi Jihad' 'Sarkar Naukershahi' and 'Jamia ke Jihadi'. Apart from it, the anchor is also making allegations and casting aspersion on the Muslim community, and implying the ordinary, well-meaning and law-abiding citizens of the country are jihadist."

The complainant further noted, "The content has the potential to cause communal disturbance as the anchor is posting inflammatory tweets such as #UPSC Jihad and challenging through his tweets that this series would be tele-casted every day from 28th August on his channel. Such kind of program violates the program code under section (1) of the cable Television networks rules 1994."

The CCS has registered a complaint filed by the activist and the matter is being investigated. Also the IPS Association and Indian Police Foundation have condemned the show on their Twitter handle and have urged the respective authorities to not allow such content and take strict action against the person.