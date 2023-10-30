Hyderabad: Police conduct flag-march in sensitive areas

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police, along with the Central forces, on Sunday conducted a flag-march in sensitive areas of the city in view of the upcoming elections. The police held the march in all zones in Hyderabad Commissionerate under the supervision of Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya.

According to the police, the flag-march was conducted to instil a sense of safety and confidence among the public. ‘We want to assure them that we are with them’.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West zone, alongside Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) conducted a flag-march in Shahinayatgunjpolice limits. Simultaneously, the City police conducted flag-marches in areas of Falaknuma (south zone), in Bandlaguda (south-east zone), in Jubilee Hills (west zone), Musheerabad (central zone) and various areas under north, and east zones to raise awareness among the public and deter any untoward incident during the elections. Shandilya said the police aim to give the public the message: ‘we are with you’.

People should not believe rumours and inform the police about any election malpractice. As many as 3,000 Central force personnel arrived in Telangana to collaborate with the State police for election duties. The Election Commission had directed the Telangana police to utilise services of Central forces in law and order issues in sensitive areas, especially during vehicle checks in seizing cash. With the Telangana police claiming that they seized huge cash, the EC has instructed the police to make Central forces part of cash seizure as the model code of conduct is in force.