Hyderabad police destroy narcotics worth Rs 4.56 cr

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police recently destroyed narcotic substances worth Rs 4.56 crore as a strong demonstration of their ongoing commitment to tackling drug trafficking in the city.

The destruction took place under the supervision of Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar and was chaired by DCP N Swetha, head of the Drug Disposal Committee. This operation marks the first phase of the 2025 drug disposal drive and covered contraband seized from 128 NDPS cases registered between 2019 and 2025 across 26 police stations in Hyderabad.

The seized narcotics destroyed included 1,585.9 kg of ganja, 6.47 grams of cocaine, 159.4 grams of MDMA, 4.6 grams of ecstasy pills, 4,450 ml of hash oil, four LSD blots, three Nitravet tablets and two OBC papers.

The destruction process was carried out responsibly at GJ Multiclave (India) Private Limited, a biomedical waste management facility located in Edulapalle village, Nandigama mandal, Rangareddy district, following environmental pollution control norms to ensure safe disposal.

This significant action by Hyderabad police serves as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug networks threatening public safety and aims to protect the city’s youth and wider society from narcotics-related harm.

Previous years saw even larger quantities destroyed, indicating a sustained and intensifying law enforcement effort against drug trafficking in the region.

DCP N Swetha reaffirmed the police force's resolve to continue curbing drug trafficking in Hyderabad, working relentlessly to maintain a drug-free city through legal and effective disposal of seized narcotics.