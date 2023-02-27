Hyderabad: Police files petition seeking custody for accused

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police have filed a petition seeking custody of Hari Hara Krishna, who was arrested for allegedly killing his friend Naveen, a few days ago at Abdullapurmet for texting and chatting with his girlfriend.

According to police, Naveen, was pursuing his engineering course from a college in Narketpally Nalgonda district, and was murdered allegedly by Krishna, who is studying at a college in the city on February 17.

"He is arrested and remanded. A petition will be filed before the court seeking his custody for further investigation. Once the custody is granted further probe will be done in the case including the crime scene reconstruction," said an official of Rachakonda police.

On Sunday, the police examined the feed from the CCTV cameras installed near ORR Abdullapurmet in L B Nagar and other areas where the suspect had gone along with the victim before killing him.

During interrogation, Krishna told the police that he was present near the body for a few hours and again visited the same spot to check if it was lying there. He had planned to shift it to conceal it but failed in his plan.

Police said Krishna was plotting the murder for at least two months after he realized Naveen was in touch with his girlfriend through calls. The trio has known each other from their intermediate days. The girl was in a relationship with Naveen, but they broke up. She became friends with Krishna and entered into a relationship with him, police said.