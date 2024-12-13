Hyderabad Police Impose Restrictions on New Year Celebrations

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year’s Eve, the city police have issued strict guidelines to ensure safe and orderly celebrations. Event organizers have been warned to adhere to the regulations, failing which they will face stringent action.

One of the key mandates is the installation of CCTV cameras at all event venues. Authorities emphasized that indecent or obscene dances will not be permitted during celebrations. Additionally, loudspeakers in outdoor areas are banned post 10 PM, in line with noise pollution norms.

Bars and pubs have been directed to deny entry to minors, while stringent measures have been outlined against the use of drugs at events. Police warned that anyone caught consuming or supplying narcotics would face severe consequences.

Drunk driving remains a major focus of the crackdown, with hefty penalties of ₹10,000 and up to six months in jail for violators. Officials have urged citizens to celebrate responsibly, ensuring the safety of all.

These restrictions aim to maintain law and order during New Year festivities while fostering a secure and family-friendly environment in Hyderabad.