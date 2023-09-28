Hyderabad Police issue safety measures for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police have issued a safety measures for event organizers to follow during the Ganesh immersion process.

Police advised the devotees to commence the immersion process early to avoid congestion and ensure a timely procession. Only a specified number of idols should be carried in the vehicle. The use of DJs on vehicles is strictly prohibited on the day of immersion. The vehicle movement should not affect or cause any obstruction to free flow of traffic on the road. No person should be in the influence of alcohol or any other narcotic substances in the procession. Colours including kumkum or gulal should not be sprinkled on others.

In addition to safety concerns, people are prohibited from carrying any form of weapons including sticks, swords, knives, firearms, inflammable materials, or any other dangerous items. Any provocative speeches, slogans, and banners that could hurt the feelings of any section of the public should be avoided.

The volunteers/organizers shall promptly inform the police of any incidents occurring during the immersion process. Any rumors circulating on social media platforms like WhatsApp or other social media sites should be reported to the Police at their WhatsApp number 9490616555. Or in emergency Dial 100.