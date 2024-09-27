  • Menu
Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory for President's visit

Traffic advisory issued for 'Suraksha Dinotsavam'
Traffic advisory issued for 'Suraksha Dinotsavam'

The Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the President of India's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the President of India's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday. Authorities warned of potential traffic congestion in certain areas of the northern part of the city.

According to police, the general public is advised to avoid the following junctions: Begumpet, Hyderabad Public School, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO Junction, Plaza, Tivoli, Secunderabad Club, Karkhana, Trimulgherry Cross Roads, Lothkunta, Bolarum, Rashtrapathi Nilayam, and surrounding junctions between 9 AM and 7 PM on September 28 (Saturday).

Police encourage commuters to avoid these junctions and are requested to take alternative routes, plan their travel accordingly during the specified date and timings, and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

