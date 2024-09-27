Live
- Kashmiris’ dilemma: Autonomy or development
- JSP activists demand apology from Perni Nani
- Jashuva: Poet, Revolutionary and Thinker
- NTR’s spl interest in housing for poor
- Anantapur team wins women’s football tourney
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th September 2024
- Amarnath to lead YSRCP Visakha district unit
- Police blow lid off villa scam, arrest MD of Goldfish Abode
- Workshop conducted on ‘Cooling India’s Cities’
- In-service quota for PHC doctors to rise by 5%
Just In
Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory for President’s visit
The Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the President of India's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the President of India's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday. Authorities warned of potential traffic congestion in certain areas of the northern part of the city.
According to police, the general public is advised to avoid the following junctions: Begumpet, Hyderabad Public School, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO Junction, Plaza, Tivoli, Secunderabad Club, Karkhana, Trimulgherry Cross Roads, Lothkunta, Bolarum, Rashtrapathi Nilayam, and surrounding junctions between 9 AM and 7 PM on September 28 (Saturday).
Police encourage commuters to avoid these junctions and are requested to take alternative routes, plan their travel accordingly during the specified date and timings, and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.