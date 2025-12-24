Hyderabad Police raid houses of history-sheeters, seize knives

Police in Hyderabad raided the houses of notorious history-sheeter Zafar Pahelwan and his sons in connection with the recent murder of a businessman and booked cases against them under the Arms Act following the recovery of knives.

Police said the raids were conducted early Wednesday morning as part of intensified action against rowdyism and criminal elements.

The raids were conducted on the houses of Zaffar Pahelwan, a rowdy sheeter involved in 40 criminal cases, Sayeed Pahelwan, a former rowdy sheeter involved in five criminal cases and Sulemaan Pahelwan, who is involved in one criminal case.

A total of 60 police personnel participated in the raid, during which multiple illegal knives and documents related to suspected illegal properties. The seized documents are currently under detailed verification, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Kiran Khare.

Based on the recovery of illegal weapons, police registered two FIRs under the Arms Act against the three accused.

The DCP said all the accused are absconding. Special police teams have been formed and deployed to trace and apprehend them at the earliest.

Police have appealed to the public to come forward and share any information related to the accused or their activities. It has been assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

Police further stated that rowdyism and criminal activities will not be tolerated, and stringent action will be taken against those involved in such offences to maintain law and order.

Junaid Bin Mohammad Bharmoos was murdered by a group led by three rowdy sheeters in full public view at Chotapool, Yakutpura, on December 3, when he prevented them from extorting money from people.

A total of 12 accused were named in the murder case. While six accused were later arrested by police, six others are absconding.

The arrested persons are Omer Bin Hamza Al Jabri (35), a rowdy sheeter and son of notorious rowdy sheeter Hamza Bin Omer alias Zaffar Pahelwan, Ali Bin Hamza Al Jabri (31), Faisal Bin Habeeb Mohammed (23), Mohammad Maqsood Ali (28), Syed Asghar Ali (20) and Mohammed Taher (25).

Six others, Syed Raheem Ghori Shazib of Rein Bazaar police station, Malik Bin Javid, Azhar, Zubair, Riyan, and Kulsum, are absconding.

According to police, Omer and Ali were demanding money from a person, Farooq, who is a friend of Junaid, when they came to know that he had sold a property.

Junaid intervened when Omer and Ali tried to collect commission from Farooq. He had also done this on previous instances. Keeping it in mind, Omer and Ali, along with their associates, conspired and attacked Junaid, leading to his death.