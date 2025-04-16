Hyderabad: Police raids pub for hosting obscene dances

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police raided a pub in Chaitanyapuri and arrested 17 persons including a DJ operator and 16 women dancers. The management of the pub was encouraging illegal activities and hosting dancing events featuring women in order to attract customers.

Chaitanyapuri police raided Wild Heart Pub following the information for hosting obscene dancing events to draw patrons. Investigation revealed that all the dancers were natives of Mumbai and were contacted by the pub’s management.

Police registered a case under sections 296, 223, 299 and 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).