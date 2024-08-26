Hyderabad police seize 8.5 kg drugs, arrests three

Hyderabad City Police – HNew conducted joint operation along with bowenpally police - held (01) drug peddler alongwith (02) associates and seized (8.5 kgs)amphetamine drug, (01) mahendra xylo vehicle and (03) mobile phones. All w/rs.8.5 crores.

On credible information from the HNEW team the Bowenpally Police had conducted joint operation along with HNEW team and apprehended (03) offenders and seized Amphetamine Drug total weighing (8.5) KGs, (01) Mahindra XYLO Vehicle Br. No.AP 28 DG 4545 along with (03) mobile phones from their possession pertains to Cr.No.515/2024, U/Sec. 8(c),r/w 22(c), 29 NDPS Act 1985 of Bowenpally PS, Hyderabad.

DETAILS OF DRUG PEDDLER:

Kunchala Nagaraju @ Nagraj, S/o. K. Venkateshwarlu, age 34 years, R/o. Gummadidala, Sangareddy Dist, N/o. Bitragunta, Prakasham Dist.

DETAILS OF THE ASSOCIATES:

1. Ashagouni Vinod Kumar Goud @ Vinod, S/o. A. Gnaneshwar Goud, age 32 years, R/o. Gummadidala, Sanga Reddy Dist.

2. Kunti Srishailam @ Srishailam, S/o. Yadaiah Kurma, age 42 years, R/o. Dundigal, Medchal dist.

DETAILS OF DRUG MANUFACTURER:

Gosukonda Anji Reddy, N/o. Gummadidala, Sangareddy Dist, R/o.Bowrampet, Dundigal. (In judicial custody in Cr.No.118/2024, U/Sec.8(c), r/w 21 (c), 22(c), 27(A), 25, 29 NDPS Act of Gummadidala PS).

BRIEF ABOUT THE OFFENDERS:

The accused Kunchala Nagaraju @ Nagraj was born at Shapurnagar, Qutbullahpur (M) and brought up Bonthapally (v), Gummadidala (M) Sangareddy Dist. In the year 2005 he completed his schooling and adopted his ancestor’s profession i.e. taphi mestri work and eking livelihood. In the year 2007 he started taking contract of civil works. Since few years he came in

contact with businessman by name Gosukonda Anji Reddy who used to give contract of civil works at his function halls, factories and godowns, wherein he is manufacturing Drugs. He completed the construction work in the sighted places, during the period he developed closeness with Gosukonda Anji Reddy. and he noticed that Gosukonda Anji Reddy is selling the drug to toddy shops and other needy persons and earning easy money. In the month of June 2024 Anji Reddy called Kunchala Nagaraju to his another unit situated at Bonthapally village and handed over him three plastic transparent packets containing drug and instructed him to conceal in a secret place, later he will take back. After receiving (03) drug packets he went and concealed at isolated place. That time G.Anji Reddy told him to join with in his business to sell the drug to some more persons for getting profits. Later Nagaraju came to know that Police team of Gummadidala PS raided on the drug manufacturing unit situated at Kothapally village, seized his contraband and was arrested and sent him to judicial remand, still he is in the jail.

The accused Kunchala Nagaraju is in financial crisis day by day and it is becoming hard to meet his livelihood, so he hatched a plan along with his two associates by names 1)Ashagouni Vinod Kumar Goud, cab car driver and 2) Kunti Srishailam to sell the drugs and to earn easy money.

Yesterday evening i.e., 25.08.2024 all the three persons in Mahindra XYLO Vehicle Br. No.AP 28 DG 4545 driven by Ashagouni Vinod Kumar Goud along with contraband i.e. Amphetamine and coming towards Hyderabad to sell the contraband in Hyderabad. On reaching near Pillar No.44, Dairy Farm Road, Bowenpally, the HNEW staff along with Bowenpally Police apprehended accused and seized from them contraband i.e. Amphetamine drug.

MODUS OPERANDI:

In this case the offender 1) Kunchala Nagaraju @ Nagraj and his associates i.e., 2) Ashagouni Vinod Kumar Goud and 3) Kunti Srishailam are facing financial problems, so that they hatched a plan to dispose the Amphetamine drug at Hyderabad. Accordingly they are coming towards

Hyderabad along with the (03) Amphetamine drug packets keeping in Mahindra XYLO Vehicle Br. No.AP 28 DG 4545 driven by Ashgouni Vinod Kumar, with an intention to sell the same drug to the needy persons and to earn the easy money, but on a credible information, the Police personnel apprehended them in the possession of (8.5) KGs Amphetamine Drug in the limits of Bowenpally PS.

SEIZED MATERIAL:

1) Amphetamine Drug total wg.(8.5) KGs.

2) One Mahindra XYLO Vehicle Br. No.AP 28 DG 4545.

3) Mobile Phones-3 Nos.

APPEAL TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC:

In recent times, drug abuse and consequent addiction is rising in society leading to disastrous consequences for the family as a unit and the society in general. Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) requests the public of Hyderabad to refrain from substance abuse and parents are advised to keep a watch on the activities of their children to ensure they do not fall prey to drugs. Any information pertaining to drug abuse may be given at mobile number 8712661601 to HNEW team. Let’s work together to secure a Drug Free Hyderabad city.

The above arrests were made under the supervision of Sri YVS. Sudheendra, DCP, Commissioner’s Task Force/H-NEW and Ms. Rashmi Perumal, IPS DCP, North Zone, Secunderabad by Sri K. Srinivas & Sri G.S. Daniel, Inspector’s HNEW and C. Venkata Ramulu, SI of Police and staff of HNEW along with Sri B. Lakshminarayana Reddy, SHO and Sri Shiva Shankar, SI Bowenpally PS with the staff.

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.
























