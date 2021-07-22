Hyderabad: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy slams Congress party for comments on Pegasus row

Hyderabad BJP core committee member and Tamil Nadu State party national co-convener Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday accused the opposition parties of trying to sling mud at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the name of Pegasus spyware row.

Sudhakar asserted that there were some invisible forces behind the campaign against the Modi government and there was no evidence linking the Central government using the spyware to snoop on journalists and politicians in the country.

Congress and Trinamool Congress party were intentionally damaging the reputation of Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP government while confusing the people with misleading statements on the issue.

"When Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Home Minister many senior leaders were put under government surveillance and it was in the knowledge of people in the country.

In an unprecedented manner, Prime Minister Modi has given place to a large number of women, leaders from minority and weaker sections in his Cabinet. The opposition parties disturbed Parliament sessions and even caused trouble during the newly inducted Ministers introduction, he alleged.