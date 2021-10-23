Hyderabad: Poor amenities at NIMS trouble patients, attendants

Hyderabad: Lack of proper amenities and shelters at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is troubling patients and their attendees, causing discomfort in many ways. NIMS is the preferred destination medical institute, to which many people come from different parts of the State, for treatment to their major ailments.

When local doctors prefer them to NIMS, many people from far way places starts

one night before and reach the hospital early in the morning, facing adverse conditions of the ailments. The first problem they face is lack of proper accommodation. Next, they have to wait in long queues for the registration process. From the registration, until they consult the doctor concerned, it takes hours for the suffering patients.

Patients have to sit on the floor and at the stairs near the medical departments concerned until their turn comes. While the patients wait for the consultation, their attendees have to take shelter under trees and have food there itself.

Same is the situation at Out-Patients Block, Mellenium block, super specialty and emergency blocks. Attendees could be seen sitting under trees and on footpaths facing hardships during rain and intense sunshine.

'I came here early in the morning from Toopran to consult Rheumatologist. There is no proper place to sit until I get a call for the consultation,' wailed a patient while speaking to The Hans India, requesting the authorities to provide proper facilities in view of the patients and their attendees, who come from distant places.