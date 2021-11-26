Hyderabad: Poor sanitation adds to woes of Shanthi Nagar residents

Kukatpally: The residents of Shanthi Nagar Colony in Kukatpally are facing problems due to garbage dumping on roads, hanging electric wires and dog menace on their premises. They also complained about public washrooms which have gone dysfunctional for many months now.

"The authorities have to take up more sanitation measures in the colony. With garbage dumped on either side of colony roads, it has become difficult for us to travel. Further, the dogs menace has increased with packs of canines making these mounds their sources of food and attacking passers-by," said M Manik, a resident of Shanthi Nagar, also complaining about the public washrooms that have become either dysfunctional or locked.

"Most of the colony roads lack speed breakers. This has led to many accidents due to rash driving and many got even badly injured. We request the authorities to lay speed breakers," said Ch Vijay Kumar, a shopkeeper.

"In a few streets in the colony, the electric wires hanging loosely pose a serious threat to public safety. What if anyone gets electrocuted? We request the authorities concerned to fix the issue at the earliest," said J Rajeshwar Rao, another resident of the colony.

