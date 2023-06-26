Hyderabad: Preparations underway for setting up truck park in Shamshabad

Rangareddy: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has commenced preparations for a 100-acre truck park in Shamshabad, marking a significant step forward as the tender process has been completed. With an aim to bolster industrial activities, the HMDA is actively developing logistics parks equipped with advanced infrastructure across various locations. At present, logistics parks are maintained at Batasingaram on the Vijayawada National Highway and Mangalpally on the Nagarjunasagar Highway, while new parks in Patancheru and Lakdaram on the Mumbai National Highway are being developed. To further this endeavor, the HMDA has designated 100 acres of land in Shamshabad for the establishment of a truck park.

Recent reports indicate a notable 35 percent increase in air cargo traffic during the 2020-21 period. To address the growing demands of the sector, the HMDA is actively exploring potential locations for a large-scale logistics park along the Hyderabad-Bangalore National Highway. An estimated area of 250 to 300 acres is deemed suitable to cater to future requirements. Consequently, the HMDA is in the process of identifying an appropriate site for this purpose. Through a special government initiative, the authority aims to boost the sector by not only providing ample space but also essential infrastructure. Building on its experience in managing logistics parks through government-private partnerships, the HMDA has identified substantial plots of land in the vicinity of the Outer Ring Road. In a bid to encourage private participation, the authority is undertaking measures to develop roads and other essential infrastructure in these areas.

Shamshabad, with its convenient location for cargo transportation, is an ideal site for truck parking facilities. Situated between the Hyderabad-Bangalore National Highway and the Outer Ring Road, this location holds immense potential for logistics activities. The HMDA recently invited tenders for the construction of fencing around the designated truck park site, with an estimated cost of Rs. 82.14 lakhs. The tender process concluded on the 14th, and the technical and price bids submitted by the participating companies are currently under evaluation. Once finalized, development works will commence promptly, further propelling the progress of this crucial project.