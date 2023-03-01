Hyderabad: Prices of domestic LPG cylinder hiked

Hyderabad: In a recent move, petroleum and oil marketing companies have announced a significant increase in the prices of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. Effective immediately from Wednesday, commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs. 2,119.50 per unit in Delhi, after a hike of Rs. 350.50 per unit. Similarly, domestic LPG cylinders have been raised by Rs. 50 per unit, and their new price in the national capital is set at Rs. 1,103 per unit.



This marks the second increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders this year. The first hike occurred on January 1, when the cost was raised by Rs. 25 per unit. The latest increase has come as a blow to households and businesses already grappling with high fuel prices.

