Hyderabad: Priest booked for animal cruelty

Hyderabad: The priest of Aghori Kali temple, Ghatkesar, on the city outskirts was booked for performing animal cruelty during the Navratri festivities. The accused priest, identified as Gantepaka Narasimha, alias ‘Aghori Guru Raja Swami’, a popular priest on social media who also has an Instagram channel by his name, posted videos of a beheaded animal, seemingly a goat, and offering its blood to the idol of a goddess, which went viral.

Following the video going viral, an animal welfare activist, Goutham, filed a complaint with the police, who booked a case U/S 325 BNS and 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. An investigation was taken up. As per the AP Animals and Birds Sacrifice Prohibition Act of 1950, the sacrifice of animals for religious purposes is strictly prohibited.