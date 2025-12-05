AP tops national rankings in AIDS control

Guntur: National AIDS Control Organisation’s half-yearly report has placed AP in the first position across the country for its outstanding performance in HIV/AIDS prevention, control, and medical care services.

Minister for Medical and Health Satyakumar Yadav on Thursday announced that AP achieved this national recognition for the first time by excelling in 25 out of the 33 key performance indicators set by the NACO.

According to the report, AP scored 105 out of 138 marks, outshining all other states and Union Territories. Yadav appreciated the efforts of the officials and staff of the State AIDS Control Society and urged them to continue their performance with the same commitment.

NACO evaluates the functioning of AIDS control organisations across the country. AP has shown significant progress in recent assessments. In the annual report for April 2024 to March 2025, AP rose to 12th position.

In the latest half-yearly report from April to September 2025, it achieved the first position. APSACS director Neelakantha Reddy stated that the improved performance across multiple areas led to AP’s top ranking.

NACO measures performance through 33 indicators. AP demonstrated excellence in 25 of these indicators. It has shown remarkable progress in reducing HIV prevalence and related deaths. He said the HIV positivity rate reduced from 2.34 per cent in 2015 to 0.58 per cent by October 2025, HIV-related deaths decreased by 88.72 per cent compared to 2010, and the state continues to be a leader in preventing HIV transmission from mother to child.