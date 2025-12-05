BRS to use HILT policy as ammo to ratchet up protest against Cong

Stating that the protest on HILT policy was just a beginning, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that their fight would continue aggressively against the policy.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government was committing a huge land scam of Rs 5 lakh crore in the name of HILTP policy. Rama Rao visited the industrial estate of Jeedimetla on Thursday against the HILT Policy.

He said that these lands that were once given by the government to the industries to create jobs for the people but were now being given to private individuals to build apartments, villas and commercial complexes.

He said that valuable lands were allocated to industries on a concession basis in the past. Now, land prices in Hyderabad and its suburbs have increased drastically.

The BRS leader said that there is land worth up to Rs 75,000 crore in the industrial estate of Jeedimetla. He criticised that not a single Indiramma house was built in two years.

He said that houses can be built, integrated schools can be constructed. But, they were not doing any of these. At least, there is no space for crematoriums. He made it clear that no one had any objection to preventing pollution. He said that the government is saying that anything can be done by paying 30 per cent of the registration fee.

KTR suggested that people’s property should be used appropriately, urging it to benefit the public and support the establishment of green industries.”

He said that industrialists should not be fooled by offers like the Ashadha sale given by the government. “We would withdraw the scheme after our party comes into power.”. He also said that their government will bring a law and take action. He also accused that real estate dealings were taking place under Future City and HILT.