CPM raises pitch for all-party meeting on HILT Policy soon

CPM State Secretary John Wesley demanded that the state government convene an all-party meeting on the HILT Policy and urged it not to hand over land worth lakhs of crores of rupees to industrialists.

In a statement issued on Thursday, John Wesley said the state government, through GO No. 27, has proposed shifting industries located in 22 industrial centres across Hyderabad to areas outside the city. He expressed concern that the government stands to lose lakhs of crores by allotting 9,300 acres of prime land to industrialists at very low prices. There are also allegations that the land may be diverted for real-estate purposes under the guise of land-use conversion. He said the land could instead be utilised for public needs such as housing, sports grounds, schools and hostels.

The CPM demanded that the government immediately convene an all-party meeting on this matter involving thousands of acres and lakhs of crores of rupees, and discuss it in the Legislative Assembly before taking any decision.

“Why are all other industries being shifted while the most polluting ones continue to operate? If industries are relocated, what will happen to workers? What safety measures are being planned for them? What about their housing, education, medical and employment needs? If industries are moved out, why should the land be allotted to the same industrialists at throwaway prices instead of market value? How many industries have shut down in lands previously allotted by the government, and why hasn’t the government reclaimed those lands?” he asked. He alleged that valuable urban land is being handed over to industrialists in a manner that “is turning into a HILT scam.”

Wesley said Congress leaders were defending the move by claiming that the previous BRS government had done the same. “Whether it is the BRS, BJP or Congress, any government must act in the interest of the people,” he said, adding that the CPM State Committee strongly opposes handing over public land to industrialists or politicians in the name of public welfare.

He reiterated the demand for an immediate all-party meeting and said the government must present all relevant details before the public and explore alternative options. The CPM Telangana State Committee warned that it would launch an agitation if valuable land is allotted to industrialists and public wealth running into lakhs of crores is misused, he cautioned.