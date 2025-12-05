Kalasha Jyoti procession taken out

Vijayawada: The 44th Kanaka Durgamma Kalasha Jyothi procession, a highly revered spiritual tradition linked to Bhavani Deeksha, took place with great devotion on Thursday at the foothills of Indrakiladri. This annual ritual, which started in 1981 under the guidance of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipathis, continues to inspire thousands of devotees who observe Bhavani Deeksha with discipline and dedication.

Temple priests conducted special pujas at the Ramakoti premises in Satyanarayanapuram at 6 pm. Following the rituals, the Adi couple boarded a beautifully decorated chariot to initiate the sacred procession. The procession made its way to the Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri, via Satyanarayanapuram, Gandhinagar, Apsara, the Old Bus Stand, UDA Flyover, Vinayaka Temple, and Rajagopuram. Devotees carrying illuminated Kalasha Jyotis marched in unison, chanting “Jai Durga - Jai Jai Durga,” while traditional artistes showcased Kolatas and cultural dances, enhancing the spiritual grandeur of the procession. This vibrant event once again underscored the enduring cultural and devotional significance of Bhavani Deeksha in Vijayawada. The event saw participation from Government Whip and Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Temple Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, trustees Badeti Dharma Rao, P Raghava Raju, Gudapati Sarojini Devi, Avvaru Srinivasa Rao, and special invitee Velagapudi Shankara Babu, along with temple priests and staff.

On the occasion, EO Seena Naik announced that all Jyothis brought by devotees were placed within the temple premises, and free Darshan and Prasadam were arranged for all participants.