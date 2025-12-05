  1. Home
Ten students receive scholarships worth Rs 2.5L

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 10:35 AM IST
Students who received the scholarships

Bhimavaram: Epiroc Mining India Private Limited has announced scholarships worth Rs 2.5 lakh for 10 students of SRKR Engineering College, said College Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju. Each student received a cheque for Rs 25,000, he added. During a special programme held at the college on Thursday, the cheques were formally distributed.

Speaking on the occasion, the college’s Training and Placement Cell Dean, Dr KR Satyanarayana, said that as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Epiroc Mining India Pvt Ltd selected these students to support their academic progress, consider social factors, and provide technical assistance for their overall development. The selection process was handled by the company’s CSR Officer, Dhanaraj Puri, he stated.

He noted that the company has been offering scholarships to SRKR students for several years. In addition to scholarships, the organisation also provides professional mentoring and helps students enhance their employability skills, he said. Several students who received the scholarships expressed gratitude to the company for the encouragement and support.

Next Story

Crime

Xiaomi India, YouWeCan Screen 1.5 Lakh Women; Launch Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat 2.0

Educated over 4 lakh women across 15 states, detected 2,210 suspected cases, and connected diagnosed patients to proper treatment centres in Phase 1

Sudhin Mathur, COO-Xiaomi_ Yuvraj Singh, Founder-YouWeCan and Varun Madan, CPO-Xiaomi at the launch of Xiaomis SMSB 2.0

