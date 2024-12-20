Hyderabad: Property worth lakhs gutted in two fire incidents

Hyderabad: Two separate fire incidents were reported in the city on Thursday, causing significant property damage. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

The first incident occurred at Monda Market in Secunderabad, where a fire broke out in a shop selling pooja items. The blaze quickly spread to four adjoining shops, including stores selling plastic goods.

Due to the presence of combustible material stored at the shops, the fire spread rapidly. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The fire caused widespread panic among locals. As a precautionary measure, nearby shops were temporarily closed by the authorities. The cause of the fire is being ascertained. However, officials suspect the fire started due to a short circuit. An investigation is ongoing.

Another incident was reported at a Super Furniture Works located opposite Old Eidgah Madannapet and rapidly spread in the workshop located in three shops.

On information, fire tenders from Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Musheerabad, and Moghalpura reached the spot and started a firefighting operation. The DRF teams and local police reached the spot and assisted the firefighters. As the shutters were locked, the DRF personnel broke it with crowbars and cutters. The operation to bring the fire under control continued for around three hours. Following the operation, the fire was brought under control. The cause of the fire is being ascertained. Locals told the police that they heard a loud noise and later noticed flames in the premises.