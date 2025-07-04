Hyderabad: PVR INOX Opens New 4-Screen Cinema at SMR Vinay Mall

PVR INOX, India’s biggest movie theatre company, has opened a new cinema in SMR Vinay Mall, located in Ambedkar Nagar, Hafeezpet, Hyderabad.

This new cinema has 4 screens and a total of 849 seats, which includes 49 soft, comfortable recliner seats. It is built by PVR itself and shows the company’s plan to bring good-quality theatres to fast-growing places in India.

The mall is about 40 km from Hyderabad Airport. It is a popular area where more people are coming to live and shop, so this cinema will be a good place for entertainment.

Each screen in the cinema has its own colour theme and design. The lobby area (foyer) is also beautifully made, with blue-green (teal) colours, bronze decorations, and pictures of famous Indian movie stars. It looks stylish and is a great spot for photos too.

The cinema gives a high-quality movie experience with:

4K video for sharp and clear picture

Dolby ATMOS sound for rich, surround sound

3D technology for lifelike images

Big, bright screens for better viewing

There are also many food stalls and snack counters where you can buy popcorn, drinks, and other tasty food.

This new cinema is a great place for people in Hyderabad to enjoy movies in comfort and style.