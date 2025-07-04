Live
- Deputy CM Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan creates storm in Maha politics
- Objective is to raise awareness, bring events like Diamond League to India: Neeraj Chopra on NC Classic
- Centre clears appointment of 2 judges in Bombay HC
- Mysuru Eyes $10 Billion Digital Economy by 2030, Unveils Roadmap at Big Tech Show 2025
- 'BJP's disenfranchisement plan': Congress' Shama Mohammad slams EC's voter list revision in Bihar
- After holding key bilateral talks, PM Modi to visit iconic Boca stadium during Argentina visit
- 2nd Test: Laxman arranged for India U19 team to watch day two’s play, says Kanitkar
- Indian team returns from US after trade talks, farm & dairy products stay sticky issue
- Jane Street can't get away in India thanks to SEBI: Nithin Kamath
- Adopt waste-to-wealth approach, Haryana Guv tells Urban Local Bodies heads
Hyderabad: PVR INOX Opens New 4-Screen Cinema at SMR Vinay Mall
PVR INOX launches a new 4-screen multiplex at SMR Vinay Mall, Hafeezpet, Hyderabad with 849 seats, 4K projection, Dolby ATMOS sound, and recliner seating.
PVR INOX, India’s biggest movie theatre company, has opened a new cinema in SMR Vinay Mall, located in Ambedkar Nagar, Hafeezpet, Hyderabad.
This new cinema has 4 screens and a total of 849 seats, which includes 49 soft, comfortable recliner seats. It is built by PVR itself and shows the company’s plan to bring good-quality theatres to fast-growing places in India.
The mall is about 40 km from Hyderabad Airport. It is a popular area where more people are coming to live and shop, so this cinema will be a good place for entertainment.
Each screen in the cinema has its own colour theme and design. The lobby area (foyer) is also beautifully made, with blue-green (teal) colours, bronze decorations, and pictures of famous Indian movie stars. It looks stylish and is a great spot for photos too.
The cinema gives a high-quality movie experience with:
- 4K video for sharp and clear picture
- Dolby ATMOS sound for rich, surround sound
- 3D technology for lifelike images
- Big, bright screens for better viewing
There are also many food stalls and snack counters where you can buy popcorn, drinks, and other tasty food.
This new cinema is a great place for people in Hyderabad to enjoy movies in comfort and style.