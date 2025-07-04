  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: PVR INOX Opens New 4-Screen Cinema at SMR Vinay Mall

Hyderabad: PVR INOX Opens New 4-Screen Cinema at SMR Vinay Mall
x

Hyderabad: PVR INOX Opens New 4-Screen Cinema at SMR Vinay Mall

Highlights

PVR INOX launches a new 4-screen multiplex at SMR Vinay Mall, Hafeezpet, Hyderabad with 849 seats, 4K projection, Dolby ATMOS sound, and recliner seating.

PVR INOX, India’s biggest movie theatre company, has opened a new cinema in SMR Vinay Mall, located in Ambedkar Nagar, Hafeezpet, Hyderabad.

This new cinema has 4 screens and a total of 849 seats, which includes 49 soft, comfortable recliner seats. It is built by PVR itself and shows the company’s plan to bring good-quality theatres to fast-growing places in India.

The mall is about 40 km from Hyderabad Airport. It is a popular area where more people are coming to live and shop, so this cinema will be a good place for entertainment.

Each screen in the cinema has its own colour theme and design. The lobby area (foyer) is also beautifully made, with blue-green (teal) colours, bronze decorations, and pictures of famous Indian movie stars. It looks stylish and is a great spot for photos too.

The cinema gives a high-quality movie experience with:

  • 4K video for sharp and clear picture
  • Dolby ATMOS sound for rich, surround sound
  • 3D technology for lifelike images
  • Big, bright screens for better viewing

There are also many food stalls and snack counters where you can buy popcorn, drinks, and other tasty food.

This new cinema is a great place for people in Hyderabad to enjoy movies in comfort and style.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick