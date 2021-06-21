Hyderabad: Rain or thundershowers forecast in City

Begumpet: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is forecast for Hyderabad on June 21, 23 and 24, the IMD said on Sunday, while light rain or drizzle is likely to occur on June 22.

According to the IMD bulletin, generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thundershowers is forecast on June 25 and 26.

The bulletin warned of thunderstorms, with lightning, very likely to occur on June 23 at isolated places in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulug, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural &Urban) and Janagaon districts. The next day thunderstorms with lightning are like in all districts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, the IMD said the Southwest Monsoon has turned weak in the State. Consequently, rain occurred at isolated places during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Dharpalle (Nizamabad dist) 3, Jagtial , Dichpalle (Nizamabad), Kathlapur (Jagtial), Luxettipet (Mancherial), Naykal ( Sangareddy) Velagatoor (Jagtial) 1 cm each.