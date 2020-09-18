Hyderabad: Rains fail to raise water levels of Osman & Himayat sagars

Hyderabad: The rains that lashed the city and its surrounding areas for almost three days failed to make a significant impact over the storage level of two major reservoirs, Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar as both the reservoirs witnessed a mere 1.350 feet and 2.250 feet increase in the present level respectively.

With a full tank level of 1763.50 feet, the Himayat Sagar stood at 1747.10 feet as on September 18 witnessing a rise of 1.350 feet from 1745.75 recorded a day earlier. This means the water level in Himayat Sagar saw 1.350 feet increase in the last 24 hours. The total quantum of inflow recorded in the reservoir during the last 24 hours is 0.107 TMC as against 0.091 TMC on September 17.

Similarly, not much satisfying is the satiation of Osman Sagar which received 0.080 TMC of inflows in the last 24 hours. The present water level in the reservoir stands at 1,761.00 feet of its full tank level of 1,790 feet.

While the water level in the reservoir stood at 1758.75 feet on September 17, the rains in the last 24 hours gave a slight rise of 2.250 feet to the present water level 1761.00. However, as against the inflow of 0.040 TMC recorded on September 17, the Osman Sagar got 0.080 TMC of inflows in the last 24 hours.

These alarming statistics gives a bleak picture of both the water bodies that once considered as the major source of fresh water to Hyderabad City. While Himayat Sagar is still satiating the thirst of Hyderabad city with the supply of 6 MGD water every day, the Osman Sagar is completely bereft as the supply from this reservoir has ceased for several years.

"Supply from Himayat Sagar Lake to Mir Alam Filter somehow fulfilling the demand of Old City. We are pumping daily 6 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) of water from Himayat Sagar that narrow down to total 180 MGD per month.

However, Osman Sagar Lake by and large comes to the rescue as it is not at all performing well for quite few years. Only in the wake of sufficient inflow, the reservoir gets replenished and amplify the supply," informed a senior official of HMWS&SB, Hyderabad.