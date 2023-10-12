Hyderabad: Rath Yatra receives a grand welcome

Hyderabad: The Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra, organised by Agarwal Samaj Telangana, received a grand welcome upon its arrival in front of Attapur’s Rambag Mallaiya Tower of Attapur on Wednesday.

The Agarwal Samaj Society branch in Attapur welcomed this Yatra with great pomp and enthusiasm, including a musical performance. According to an Agarwal Samaj member, committee members also worshipped the statue of Lord Agrasen Maharaj, which was present in the chariot.