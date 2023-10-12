Live
- BRS moves Delhi High Court seeking removal of Car-like symbols in elections
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in skill development case, asks CID for counter
- PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - UTI AMC
- UPI painful for ecosystem, says Mastercard CFO
- Police Encounter In Chennai Claims Lives Of Two Gangsters Linked To AIADMK Functionary's Murder
- Singapore Airlines to operate more flights
- Four killed, 30 injured as 23 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar
- Anantapur: Kalava accuses police of political bias in filing cases
- Taxi Driver's Tragic Death Near Delhi Airport Sparks Concerns
- Nothing Phone (2) gets Android 14 Update in Beta: Features, How to Download
Hyderabad: Rath Yatra receives a grand welcome
Hyderabad: The Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra, organised by Agarwal Samaj Telangana, received a grand welcome upon its arrival in front of Attapur’s...
Hyderabad: The Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra, organised by Agarwal Samaj Telangana, received a grand welcome upon its arrival in front of Attapur’s Rambag Mallaiya Tower of Attapur on Wednesday.
The Agarwal Samaj Society branch in Attapur welcomed this Yatra with great pomp and enthusiasm, including a musical performance. According to an Agarwal Samaj member, committee members also worshipped the statue of Lord Agrasen Maharaj, which was present in the chariot.
