Hyderabad Real Estate 2025: Property Market Boom, HMDA Approvals & Plot Auctions

The real estate market in Hyderabad is growing rapidly. Large layouts and new projects are expanding across the city.

Sales of villas and multi-storey buildings are also rising, ending nearly a year of stagnation.

The growth is driven by major projects such as the expansion to Triple R, Future City plans, Metro Phase II, and new greenfield roads connecting the Outer Ring Road to the Regional Ring Road.

Recently, the Housing Board’s bidding received a strong response, showing high demand for new projects from Future City to Shadnagar. Large developments are also emerging in newly merged villages.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is speeding up approvals for layouts and multi-storey buildings in areas like Ghatkesar, Shamshabad, Shankarpally, and Medchal.

In the first six months of 2025, HMDA approved 922 projects, and this number is expected to double by the end of the year.

HMDA Plots Ready for Auction

HMDA is preparing to sell plots in various areas through online auctions. Previous sales in Kokapet, Budvel, and Mokila received high demand. Plots in Turkayanjal, Thorrur, Bachupalli, Medipalli, and other areas have also been sold. Upcoming auctions are expected in Bahadurpalli, Lemur, and more locations.



