Hyderabad: Realtor murdered over property row in Bowenpally

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among residents of Bowenpally after a realtor was murdered at his house on Tuesday.



According to the police, Mohammed Siddiqui, a resident of Dilkushnagar in Bowenpally was allegedly having property related issues with some persons.

On Tuesday evening, some persons came to the house of Siddiqui and killed him after attacking with lethal weapons.

On information, Bowenpally reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case is registered.

Police suspect that a person from old city Barkas might have planned and executed the murder.