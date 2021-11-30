Hyderabad: Renault KWID Mileage Rally held

Hyderabad: The Renault KWID recently crossed the ground-breaking landmark of four-lakh sales milestone in the country and continues to be a major disruptor in the mini-car segment. It celebrated this milestone with a special event here, 'Renault KWID Mileage Rally' organised for all KWID owners. The rally was flagged off from Hotel Radisson, Hitech City covering 100 km.

The rally presented a platform for existing customers to drive their KWID across Hyderabad with the objective of getting the maximum mileage. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from customers', with 30 participating and revving with enthusiasm and delight. The rally reported an outstanding average mileage of 32.5 kmpl.

Available in 9 trims, including RXE, RXL, RXT and Climber variants in both 0.8L and 1.0L 'Smart Control Efficiency' (SCe) power trains with manual and AMT options, Renault KWID has been instrumental in the growth of the Renault brand across the country. Renault KWID's SUV-inspired design, first-in-class 20.32 cm touch screen Media Nav evolution with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, and the floor console-mounted AMT dial come together to make driving effortless.

As part of the ongoing 10th Anniversary celebrations, Renault recently launched all-new KWID MY21. The MY21 range complies with safety regulations applicable in India and comes equipped with dual front airbags as a standard feature across all variants. Accentuating the attractiveness of the car, the MY21 Climber edition features the dual tone exterior in white and black combination along with the electric ORVM and day and night IRVM. The front driver side pyrotech and pretensioner further elevates the safety quotient of vehicle. Renault is offering special offers, including 10 per cent discount on spare parts and accessories and 20 per cent discount on labour charges, for all the KWID customers.