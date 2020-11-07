Hyderabad: Renova Hospitals opens new facility at Kompally

Hyderabad (Kompally): Renova Hospitals, a multi-speciality hospital chain with branches at Langar Houz, Sanath Nagar, and Banjara Hills, inaugurated its new facility at Kompally on Friday. Dr Abhijhat Sheth, President, National Board of Examinations, Padmabhushan Dr BK Rao, Chairman, NABH, Dr Ajay Kumar, Member, National Board of Examinations, and Dr Ravinder Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Medical Council, were among those who graced the occasion.



Renova Hospitals - " Reclaim Good Health" - is an advanced multi-specialty hospital with a major focus on trauma and emergency care. It has now four branches with the new Kompally facility and another 2 more branches are set to come up in early 2021.

Welcoming the guests, P Sridhar, Managing Director, Renova Hospitals, explained the facilities offered by the hospital. He informed that the new facility at Komaplly was a 100-bedded hospital set up with an investment of Rs 30 crore. Explaining the features and services of the newly inaugurated hospitals, Sridhar said that the hospital has state-of-the-art facilities and proven doctors and medical staff would provide specialised treatment for emergency & trauma, critical care, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopaedics and joint replacements, gynecology, urology, nephrology, ENT, laparoscopic and general surgery, medical & surgical gastroenterology, plastic surgery, rheumatology, psychiatry, physiotherapy & general medicine, cardiology, etc. He also said that being close to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Renova is equipped to meet all kinds of emergencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abhijit Seth expressed confidence that India would win the war against the COVID-19. He asked Renova Hospitals to provide affordable healthcare to the people residing on the outskirts areas of Hyderabad, without compromising on quality. Dr BK Rao emphasised the need to create corporate style healthcare establishments but at an affordable cost. He said that this can be achieved only with the establishment of smaller hospitals with a 100-bed capacity. But the success would depend upon only when they provide all the specialty services under one roof, he added. Dr Ravinder Reddy explained how Hyderabad became a major health center not only for Telugu-speaking people but .also for those from Karnataka and Maharashtra.