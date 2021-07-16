Hyderabad: Residents of Old City spend sleepless night

Falaknuma: Heavy rains coupled with gusty winds on Wednesday evening, which went on till Thursday morning inundated several low-lying areas across the city, especially the southern and central parts.



Water remained stagnant up to 2-3 feet in several houses in Falaknuma and Hafez Baba Nagar. Residents of Al-Jubail colony in Falaknuma and Hafez Baba Nagar, who suffered immense losses last year, spent the sleepless night. The water flowing from Ali Nagar in Bandlaguda to Falaknuma bridge covering the areas such as Al-Jubail Colony Hashamabad, Al-Saroor Nagar, Ali Nagar, Ghazi-e-Millat Colony witnessed massive water flow.

Meanwhile, adding to the woes was the mud of the ongoing works at the Falaknuma as roads turned into silt making it even difficult for people to move. "The nala works should have been completed before monsoon but as usual the authorities failed to do so. Following which we are facing problems again," said Mohammed Azeem, a resident of Al-Jubail colony.

Water flooded in areas surrounding the open nala in Rein Bazar, Yakutpura and Talab Katta. "Due to heavy rainfall, several localities in these areas witnessed water logging due to no desilting of manholes. Moreover the sewage water kept flowing from the manholes turning the roads into silt with pungent smell," said Mohammed Abdul Rahman, social activist. "I request the Municipal Corporation to bring a permanent solution to get rid of the water stagnation problem which resulted in immense losses last year," he added.

On Thursday, MLA Bahadurpura Moazam Khan along with GHMC officials and corporator visited the areas in Falaknuma including Al-Jubail Colony, Hashamabad nala and other affected areas. Meanwhile the residents said, "Public representatives only make visits rather than finding permanent solutions to the problem"

Similarly, several colonies in Tolichowki like Jamali Kunta, Nizam Colony, Arvind Nagar, Nadeem Colony remain inundated.