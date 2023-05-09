Hyderabad: Return to work or face the sack

Hyderabad: The Panchayat Raj department on Monday gave an ultimatum to the junior panchayat secretaries to re-join duty by 5 pm on Tuesday or get terminated from service.

A notice has been issued to the panchayat secretaries, who are in strike in the name of Panchayat Raj secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, stating that it had come to notice of the government that JPS had formed a union in violation of their agreement bond and went on strike on April 28 with a demand for their service regularisation.

“It is to inform you that as per the agreement bond signed by you all, you have declared that” as junior panchayat secretary, I will not join in any service union/organisation/association. You have also declared in the agreement bond that “ as a junior panchayat secretary, I will not have any claim or right to be appointed on regular basis and such appointment will be without prejudice to the regular appointments that may be made in future.”

The notice further states that regularisation of service of any contract employee cannot be for all, but will be subject to the assessment and evaluation of their performance by a committee appointed by government; those whose performance is found to be satisfactory could only be regularised, the notice said.

In spite of all these facts known to all of them they have formed a union and went on strike from April 28 unlawfully. “In such a situation, by forming a union and proceeding on strike illegally, you have terminated all the rights to continue in service.

However, as a last chance, you all are directed to join duty by 5 pm of 9th May. In case, those who fail to join their duty by 5 PM of 9th May, 2023, their services will be terminated,” the notice said.