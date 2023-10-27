Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy dares K Chandrashekar Rao to contest from Ko‘dangal’

Hyderabad : Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief, A Revanth Reddy, challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to contest from Kodangal, as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) claimed to have developed the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. He affirmed his readiness to take on Chief Minister, even if it meant a face-off in Kamareddy, where the latter is currently contesting.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Revanth clarified that there were chances of the party high command giving him the nod. “If the party instructs either Bhatti Vikramarka or me to contest against KCR in Kamareddy and against his son KTR in Sircilla, we are prepared to defeat both KCR and KTR," he emphasised.

Regarding the possibility of a hung Assembly, he maintained that the Congress would win with a two-thirds majority and expressed confidence in the party’s ability to form the government. He referred to the combination of the BRS, BJP, and AIMIM as a single entity determined to defeat Congress, which he called the 'Chaddi gang.' “BJP and BRS will jointly contest in the Parliamentary elections, with negotiations already completed,” he alleged.

Revanth Reddy pointed out that the BRS government had repeatedly violated the Model Code of Conduct, leading the Congress to file a complaint with the Election Commission. He clarified that Congress was not opposed to providing Rythu Bandhu benefits to farmers. "In fact, we demand that the Telangana government transfer these funds to farmers' accounts before November 2. This principle should apply to all cash transfers for welfare schemes, ensuring beneficiaries receive their entitlements before the nomination day," he argued.

Revanth also mentioned that the party had raised concerns with the Election Commission regarding the misuse of official spaces, such as Pragati Bhavan and MLAs' camp offices. "These facilities were constructed with public funds and should not be used for party political activities. We have also brought to the Election Commission's attention the favoritism displayed by officials aligned with the BRS party over the past nine years. We have urged the ECI to appoint IAS and IPS officers as SPs and collectors in all districts and provided specific officer names who appear to prioritise party agendas over government responsibilities. Furthermore, we have requested the ECI to remove retired officials from service, as some of them are operating as a private army for the BRS party," he alleged.

With regard to the Medigadda barrage, Revanth alleged that BRS was attempting to divert attention by claiming that damage was caused due to sabotage. “The failure of the BRS government in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project is exemplified by the Medigadda issue. This has revealed that the government failed to conduct proper soil tests and technical assessments before its construction,” he added.